Coronavirus News: Wednesday, September 9 – Theater is ‘at the Point of No Return,’ Queen to Return to Palace

The worldwide number of reported virus cases is quickly approaching the 28 million mark, and now stands at 27.72 million, an increase of over 197,922 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths stands reached the 900,000 mark on Wednesday as well, with an increase of 3,481 deaths in the past 24 hours, based on data compiled by Worldometer, a service that aggregates and makes available world statistics.

There are now over 7 million active cases across the globe. In addition, almost 20 million people have recovered.

The United States continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus cases reported, and now has 6.5 million cases. Officials reported over 26,310 new infections on Wednesday, and the coronavirus death toll stands at over 193,973.

Meanwhile, India continues to have the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world after the United States, based on reported figures, with 4.37 million cases. The country reported over 91,000 new cases on Wednesday. Brazil now has 4.17 million cases and the United States has the aforementioned 6.5 million.

Russia now has over one million cases as of Sunday, with 1.04 million, putting it in the number four slot, and Peru is number five, with just short of 700,000 cases.

In the United Kingdom, palace officials said that Queen Elizabeth will soon return from her summer stay at Balmoral, her royal residence in Scotland, travel to Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, and in October move back to Windsor Castle. In addition, she plans to return to Buckingham Palace, the seat of the monarchy, for some engagements and audiences in October.

Meanwhile, 13 members of the Queen’s Guard, contingents of infantry and calvary soldiers who are charged with protecting the royal family, were jailed for breaking lockdown rules. They attended a party that included members of the public while they were supposed to remain in a “bubble” put into place as part of their duties protecting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. They were sentenced to terms ranging from 14 to 28 days in the Glasshouse military prison in Colchester.

Meanwhile, theater impresario Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber said in a meeting with the House of Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee that theater is “at the point of no return.” The composer of 21 musicals including “Cats,” “Evita,” Phantom of the Opera,” and “Sunset Boulevard” said that theaters in London’s West End should be permitted to reopen and that “the air in the London Palladium and in all my theatres is purer than the air outside.”

Nine pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Pfizer issued a joint pledge saying that they would “stand with science” and not put forth a coronavirus vaccine until after it had been thoroughly vetted. “We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which Covid-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved,” the companies said in a statement.

More than 37,000 coronavirus cases have been reported at colleges and universities in all 50 states. Dozens have schools have reverted to distance learning and closed their dorms as a result, although others have kept their dorms open.

The Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football, the governing body for soccer in North America, said it would reschedule some qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that were originally scheduled for this fall to March 2021.

All Nippon Airways is testing a hands-free or touchless lavatory door for its aircraft to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. The door features what the airline calls an “elbow doorknob” that allows passengers to lock, unlock, open, and close the door without using their hands. The airline already conducted trials of the door at Tokyo Haneda Airport.

